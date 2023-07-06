San Francisco

See it: Renderings of proposed skyscraper in San Francisco's Sunset District

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

New renderings of a proposed 50-story skyscraper in San Francisco's Sunset District have been released.

The building would stand a short distance from Ocean Beach near Lake Merced and the San Francisco Zoo.

It would provide nearly 700 new housing units.

But the San Francisco Chronicle reports the project is facing backlash, with nearby residents claiming the size violates city laws. Others disagree.

So far, there's no hard timeline on a possible permit process, let alone development.

