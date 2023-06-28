Advocates renew push to launch reparations office in San Francisco

Historic reparations have been a headlining issue in San Francisco, but city leaders have balked at a proposal to create a reparations office at City Hall.
On Wednesday, groups were set to make a renewed push for the office during the city's budget hearing.
The Board of Supervisors in March voted unanimously to accept a draft resolution on a list of reparations, including cash payments to eligible Black residents. But recently the mayor and a budget appropriations committee voiced opposition to spending millions of dollars to create an office at City Hall.
Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.
