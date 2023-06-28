San Francisco

Advocates renew push to launch reparations office in San Francisco

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

Historic reparations have been a headlining issue in San Francisco, but city leaders have balked at a proposal to create a reparations office at City Hall.

On Wednesday, groups were set to make a renewed push for the office during the city's budget hearing.

The Board of Supervisors in March voted unanimously to accept a draft resolution on a list of reparations, including cash payments to eligible Black residents. But recently the mayor and a budget appropriations committee voiced opposition to spending millions of dollars to create an office at City Hall.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us