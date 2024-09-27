Reported coyote attacks at Crissy Field prompt warning to dog owners

Officials this week warned dog owners about recent changes in coyote activity in the Crissy Field area of San Francisco following multiple reported attacks.

In a post on Facebook, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area said several people have reported off-leash dogs being attacked by coyotes in and around Crissy Field.

"Our wildlife biologists believe one or more coyotes in that area have become habituated to off-leash dogs and become aggressive in their presence," the Golden Gate National Recreation Area wrote in the post.

The agency offered the following tips to help keep humans and dogs safe:

Keep your dog on a short leash

Stay aware of your surroundings and practice extra vigilance during the early morning and evening hours when coyotes are most active

If approached by a coyote, you should yell, clap, make yourself large and walk away slowly

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area said staff members are monitoring the Crissy Field coyotes and hazing them to keep them away. They're also posting extra signage in the area.

Anyone who has a negative encounter with a coyote is asked to call 415-561-5505.