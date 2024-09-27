San Francisco

Reported coyote attacks at Crissy Field prompt warning to dog owners

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a coyote.
NPS/Emily Mesner

Officials this week warned dog owners about recent changes in coyote activity in the Crissy Field area of San Francisco following multiple reported attacks.

In a post on Facebook, the Golden Gate National Recreation Area said several people have reported off-leash dogs being attacked by coyotes in and around Crissy Field.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Our wildlife biologists believe one or more coyotes in that area have become habituated to off-leash dogs and become aggressive in their presence," the Golden Gate National Recreation Area wrote in the post.

The agency offered the following tips to help keep humans and dogs safe:

  • Keep your dog on a short leash
  • Stay aware of your surroundings and practice extra vigilance during the early morning and evening hours when coyotes are most active
  • If approached by a coyote, you should yell, clap, make yourself large and walk away slowly

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area said staff members are monitoring the Crissy Field coyotes and hazing them to keep them away. They're also posting extra signage in the area.

Anyone who has a negative encounter with a coyote is asked to call 415-561-5505.

San Jose Sep 16

Coyote attacks Chihuahua in San Jose backyard, woman says

San Francisco Sep 10

Young coyote found hiding in wall of San Francisco home

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us