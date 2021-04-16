Residents, Businesses Enjoy Friday Night Out in San Francisco Under New Rules

Friday marks the first night of a modified orange tier for San Francisco businesses, allowing operators to ease seating restrictions and lift an 11 p.m. closing time for indoor restaurants.

On Valencia Street in the Mission, there were plenty of people out enjoying the night. Curio Restaurant operator Patricia Gums said she saw some new faces, people venturing out a little more.

"There's the people who have been vaccinated, who haven't been out, and they're new to the game, because they haven't been out but they feel safer now,” said Gums.

But she said she's not going to be loosening her rules much just yet. Her customers are finally comfortable with the situation right now.

Under San Francisco's expanded Orange tier venues are allowed to loosen restrictions a little further. But some people say they're still taking a cautious approach to this.

"Like, even though these things are opening up, it's always good to be smart about your actions,” said resident Precious Moreno.

In the DogPatch neighborhood of San Francisco, an event Friday afternoon event at the midway may look like an outdoor music venue.

Even under the newly modified rules - it would only be allowed 50 guests. But because they've been operating as a reserved seating outdoor restaurant space, they're allowed a much larger audience, and they do not plan on expanding outdoor eating beyond four people per table.

"We find it's easier to control the crowding or the groups of people or the mask wearing when we have smaller groups like four people,” said Ian Molloy, Midway SF operations manager.

There is a sense of optimism among people out enjoying their Friday, but it's cautious optimism.

"As long as people keep getting vaccinated and the numbers keep going down, I mean, that's what we're looking for, right?” said resident Michael Malano.