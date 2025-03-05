People at now-shuttered RV parking site in San Francisco wait for housing

Several unhoused people in San Francisco were back out on the street Tuesday, waiting for housing they say they were promised but isn't ready yet.

This comes after the city shut down the RV park where they had been living. It also comes as Mayor Daniel Lurie touts a new pilot project with his former foundation to try to head off family homelessness.

On Gilman Avenue in the Bayview neighborhood Tuesday, several RVs were parked on the street after people were evicted from the city-run safe RV park where they had been staying.

People whose RVs were out on the street said they had been promised they could stay in the park until the permanent housing the city had promised was ready. But that all changed on Monday.

"They rounded everybody up, they told everybody everything is getting locked up at five and threw us out," former RV park resident Melissa Carter said. "They said the sheriff's coming."

Carter said she and her husband are looking forward to moving into city housing, but their place won't be ready for another three weeks. Until then, they're out on the street.

Former RV park resident Ramona Mayon acknowledged that park operators had warned that the city had planned to close the safe RV park months ago, but she said she was also told she could stay.

Meanwhile, the city announced a new homelessness pilot project with Tipping Point Community, a group founded by Lurie.

Tipping Point Community CEO Sam Cobbs said they will be spending $11 million over the next 18 months to try to prevent family homelessness in the city.

"Not only will we provide financial assistance for up to 1,500 families but we will also bring in those other support services that they may need to actually stay housed," Cobbs said.

The pilot program is expected to begin enrolling families in April. Cobbs said all the money for the project is from private donors.

NBC Bay Area contacted the mayor's office to ask him about the new city partnership with his former foundation and to ask about the situation that's happening at the shuttered RV park, but his press team had not made him available as of Tuesday evening.

His press secretary did send a cellphone video shot by his office Monday discussing the homelessness prevention pilot project.

"We are going to change the narrative here in San Francisco, and this pilot is going to help us do that," Lurie said in the video.