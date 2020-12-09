Restaurant Owners Push Back Against Coronavirus Health Order

On the brink of closure, some restaurant owners are demanding money back from government agencies.

Under California's new stay-at-home order, The Blue Light is back to take-out only and bare-bones staffing, but the bills for state and local licenses keep mounting.

The restaurant owner says as long as he can't fully operate, those payments should be returned or forgiven -- not deferred, and an attorney is in his corner.

Empty restaurant parklets in SF and bank accounts nearing empty. Some restaurant owners taking legal action to get state and local licensing fees back. If the government says they can’t operate they say they shouldn’t be collecting thousands in fees. ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/GLW035fgFZ — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) December 9, 2020

“Please forgive licensing fees and permit fees just during this time,” said Johnny Metheny.

Attorney Brian Kabateck said, “We're gonna file a lawsuit on behalf of all restaurants in California against the state and various counties who have kept their money in order to get the money back.”

Kabateck said while many counties are offering assistance it is not enough. He's not the only one turning to the court looking for relief for business owners.

In Los Angeles, a legal challenge to the county health department’s ban on outdoor dining has a judge demanding county officials prove it contributes to the spread of COVID-19.

As that case moves forward, attorneys are considering a similar challenge to the state ban on outdoor dining.