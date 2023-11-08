San Francisco's revamped UN Plaza features skating area, climbing wall, games

San Francisco on Wednesday unveiled the new and improved UN Plaza, a location across from city hall that has long been a hot spot for open-air drug dealing, crime and homelessness.

The main attraction is a 13,000-square-foot skating area that was designed for skaters by skaters.

"San Francisco's had some rough times lately in this part of San Francisco, but what I'm really happy to see is that skateboarders are actually allowed to skate here instead of being chased by the police," Shannon Assad said.

The city's recreation and parks department invested $2 million and worked quickly, cleaning up and redesigning UN Plaza in two months.

"Getting this done in record time," Mayor London Breed said. "We started this project this year in San Francisco and finished it this year. That is fast for bureaucratic years."

Beyond skating, UN Plaza now boasts a climbing wall and group fitness court studio. There's also permanent games, including chess, ping pong, foosball and cornhole.

The plaza is staffed with park rangers and patrol officers.

"This is a beautiful space," police Chief Bill Scott said. "We are committed to keeping it a beautiful space."

The revamp forced the Heart of the City Farmers' Market to move closer to city hall. Vendors said they're still adjusting to the new setup, but they are pleased to see consistent foot traffic.

"It's a little more close together, but more traffic," Mova's Farm vendor Ge Vang said.

Farmers' market shopper Amal Hubiat has long been a regular, but she felt unsafe in the surrounding area. Now, she's feeling better.

"We feel much, much easier and safer for me and my kids," she said.