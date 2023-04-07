Former College Swimmer Says She Was Verbally, Physically Attacked at SFSU

Former college swimmer Riley Gaines said she was chased and verbally abused by protesters who shut down a talk she was scheduled to give at San Francisco State University Thursday.

She posted a video on Twitter and wrote, “I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.”

This all comes amid an intense debate over the role of trans athletes in women's sports.

Gaines previously competed against University of Pennsylvania student, Lia Thomas, who in 2022 became the first trans woman to win the NCAA Division I Women's 500-Yard Freestyle event.

During a Fox News interview in December, Gaines accused Thomas of having “an utter disregard and disrespect towards women."

In response to the new video posted by Gaines, Speaker of the House Kevin McCathy wrote, “This is an appalling attack on free speech on a college campus. House Republicans stand with Riley Gaines and her brave and tireless efforts to protect women’s sports."

Gaines is calling for a full investigation by police and "for any student who was violent to be expelled from the university."

The Queer and Trans Resource Center at SFSU said the person that organized the protest was not a San Francisco State student and that it, "supports students' freedom of speech and freedom of expression that does not include hate speech prohibited by Title IX and does not incite violence."