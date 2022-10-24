San Francisco

Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Francisco police cars.
NBC Bay Area

Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said.

The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police.

The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to Tip411 and start the message with SFPD.

