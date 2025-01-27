Robin Williams' former SF mansion sells for $18.1 million

A San Francisco mansion once owned by the late Robin Williams recently sold for $18.1 million, according to Compass.

The sale of the six-bedroom home in the city's Sea Cliff neighborhood, first reported by SFGate, closed on Jan. 23. The same home was listed in 2023 for $25 million.

Williams and his ex-wife Marcia Garces Williams, the home's seller, lived in the nearly 11,000-square-foot house for more than 30 years, raising their children there, SFGate reported.

The home, built in 1926, has dramatic views of San Francisco Bay, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marin Headlands, according to Redfin's listing.

The comedian and Oscar-winning actor lived in Marin County as a teen and made the Bay Area his home for most of his adult life.

Williams was found dead inside his Tiburon-area home on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63.