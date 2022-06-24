Roe v. Wade Decision May Impact Pride Celebrations in San Francisco

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is casting a shadow on this weekend's Pride events in the Bay Area.

What was supposed to be a celebration in San Francisco, may now be more of a demonstration as many noted Friday that the decision means this is time to rally, not celebrate.

“I’ve been worried that any Proud Boys or other White supremacist group might try to interrupt the parade,” said Robert Makowka of San Francisco. “It’s depressing to step backwards and that it could impact gay rights.”

He and his partner Eric have been together for 20 years and worry, along with others, the court’s decision could trigger a domino effect leading to challenges of other constitutionally-protected rights, like marriage rights.

“If they can take away the rights of a women whether or not she wants to reproduce then why would they not go back on gay marriage?” said Jacquie Pullie, visiting from San Diego.

SFPD said it has all hands on deck, cancelling all days off to ensure safety for both the Pride events and now, the expected Roe v. Wade protest.

Pride celebrations are underway in San Francisco. Well over a thousand people are here at Dolores Park for the Trans March. This weekends events take on a different tone with the #RoeVsWade decision, celebrations have now turned into a call for action. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/qP2M6DpJFj — Velena Jones (@velenajones) June 25, 2022

They understand that today's ruling adds a level of complexity to this weekend.

“We want to make sure that everybody knows that San Francisco is a place where people can express their first amendment rights but we are going to be there to keep the peace and make sure that is done safely,” said Police Chief Bill Scott.

While the ruling may leave many anxious, it isn’t slowing the celebrations in Dolores Park. Instead, organizers of the Trans March say they're using it as a reminder of the reason Pride started.

“It really brings us back to our roots with Pride which started as a riot, which I think it can feel like a celebration and it is but I do think it is really supposed to be this thing that changes the way we see the world,” said Niko Storman, Trans March organizer.

In a statement, SF Pride organizers made it clear where they stand, writing in part, "This ruling means that gender-affirming care could be in jeopardy and gay marriage could face an uncertain future. We cannot allow this ruling to set a precedent that will thrust us back into the dark ages or shove us back into the closet.”

SFPD says they have not received any credible threats for this weekend. SF Pride said they are channeling their anger into action and expect to release more information throughout Pride weekend on what that will look like.