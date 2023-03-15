‘RuPaul's Drag Race' Producer in SF Addressing New Drag Show Laws

The man behind “RuPaul's Drag Race” was in San Francisco Wednesday promoting his new book “Screenage.”

Producer Fenton Bailey’s tour comes as new laws restricting drag performances have been making headlines.

Earlier this month, the governor of Tennessee signed a bill into law that bans “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or where kids can see it.

“We're still in a world where there's hate crimes everyday and maybe you'd point and say the legislation against us is because of the visibility but we do all deserve to be seen as who we'd like to be,” said Bailey.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Supporters of the new law in Tennessee say it's necessary to safeguard children against exposure to inappropriate entertainment.