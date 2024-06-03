San Francisco

New effort to combat the sale of stolen goods in San Francisco

By Ginger Conejero Saab

There's a new push in San Francisco to fight those selling stolen goods and protect legitimate street vendors.

On Monday, state Sen. Scott Weiner and Mayor London Breed along with police Chief Bill Scott introduced SB925 on the steps of City Hall. Under the bill, San Francisco can require vendors to obtain a permit to sell merchandise that the board of supervisors places on a list of goods frequently obtained through retail theft.

It then establishes that selling such merchandise without a permit or proof of purchase is punishable with an infraction. On the third offense, the violation is punishable with an infraction or a misdemeanor and up to six months in county jail.

Last fall, escalating disorder connected to illegal fencing led to city officials issuing a temporary moratorium on street vending in the Mission.

San Francisco
