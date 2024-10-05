Salesforce employees wrap up first week of return to office

Friday marked the end of the first week of Salesforce’s return to office mandate for employees.

The return to work requirement at Salesforce means some employees now must work in the office at least four days a week.

Outside Saleforce Tower at about noon Friday, employee Levent Arabaci said it's been a good workweek.

"I went from mostly work from home, did some flex here and there, but now I get to come in," he said. "I'm seeing a lot more teams, I'm networking a lot more often, so it's been nice, really."

Sabrina Horn, who lives in the neighborhood, said she likes seeing more people around.

"I'd say probably about another 30 to 40% more traffic," she said. "It used to be Tuesday through Thursday was busy and Monday and Friday were kind of a ghost town. But it feels good. There's people walking around and getting lunch."

Nearby business owners said they noticed a difference this week.

At Caramba Mexican restaurant a couple blocks away from Salesforce, the Friday lunch crowd was sparse, but Illeana Chan said they had a good breakfast rush and the rest of the week was busier.

"I saw many customers that I didn't see in a while," Chan said. "I think they returned, but I think not every day."

It's not yet clear how many more people were in the South of Market area near Salesforce Tower this week. A spokesman for a cell phone location data company said they will have figures on that next week.

Next month, another batch of office workers are expected to return to downtown. According to LinkedIn, many of its workers are being told to return to the office beginning Nov. 6.