bay area storm

San Franciscans Pick Up Sandbags, Clear Storm Drains Ahead of Atmospheric River

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

People in San Francisco spent time Wednesday picking up sandbags and clearing out drains in advance of the latest atmospheric river storm.

People who have adopted drains know the drill. Dave Lang has adopted four drains through the city's Adopt a Drain program. He has his eyes on all of them in hopes of preventing problems before they begin.

"Right now, my drains, I monitor them when we have a little rain, and right now they’re clear," he said.

bay area storm Mar 7

Flood Watch Issued for Entire Bay Area With Atmospheric River on Tap

bay area weather 10 hours ago

Forecast: Early AM Rain; Then Stronger Storms

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The city is also preparing. Over near 17th and Folsom streets, a notorious trouble spot, flood barriers were expected to be set up Wednesday evening.

Public works crews have been busy trimming trees and clearing street debris.

Several residents have also been picking up sandbags.

"We've had a steady stream of people coming through the last couple of days," Rachel Gordon said.

This article tagged under:

bay area stormSan Franciscobay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us