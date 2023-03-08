San Franciscans Pick Up Sandbags, Clear Storm Drains Ahead of Atmospheric River

People in San Francisco spent time Wednesday picking up sandbags and clearing out drains in advance of the latest atmospheric river storm.

People who have adopted drains know the drill. Dave Lang has adopted four drains through the city's Adopt a Drain program. He has his eyes on all of them in hopes of preventing problems before they begin.

"Right now, my drains, I monitor them when we have a little rain, and right now they’re clear," he said.

The city is also preparing. Over near 17th and Folsom streets, a notorious trouble spot, flood barriers were expected to be set up Wednesday evening.

Public works crews have been busy trimming trees and clearing street debris.

Several residents have also been picking up sandbags.

"We've had a steady stream of people coming through the last couple of days," Rachel Gordon said.