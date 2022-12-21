San Francisco Business Owners Gather for Active Shooter Training

Castro business owners gathered on Market Street Wednesday night for an active shooter training, all prompted by the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado last month.

“What you can do to protect yourself without having to make it all up in a split second between the first gun shot, and when something actually might be coming your way,” said Greg Carey, Castro Community on Patrol, which organized the event.

The seminar was to learn what to do before and after, should someone open fire in their establishment.

“If you look at synagogues or a lot of other places that are vulnerable, I think people are starting to look at this as something that’s necessary,” said Mike Shaw of the Castro Country Club sober living center.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

While there is no specific threat to any local LGBTQ nightclub, the Department of Homeland Security currently lists them as possible targets for attacks.

“I wouldn’t say it’s in the conversation just yet, but we want to be proactive about it rather than just sit around and not do anything,” said Roberto Alavrez, bar worker at SF Eagle.

Recommended precautions include a highly visible security team, checking every single person for weapons before they enter your business, and if anything seems out of the ordinary, have a detailed response plan in place.