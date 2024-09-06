San Francisco AI company answers call to help combat homelessness

A San Francisco-based company said it's ready to help combat homelessness with artificial intelligence.

Angela Hoover, CEO of Andi, said her company is up for the challenge.

"A lot of what AI can do is step in with data-driven prevention and intervention with predicting homelessness and actually helping folks before they get to that point," Hover said.

The idea to use AI comes from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said he'll seek help from AI companies to help fight homelessness.

But Jennifer Friedenbach, the executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, said technology cannot fix this issue.

"The robots are not building housing, they're not building shelter, and that's really where the energy needs to be put, permanent funding sources, the tech industry could help with that," Friedenbach said.

