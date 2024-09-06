artificial intelligence

San Francisco AI company answers call to help combat homelessness

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Francisco-based company said it's ready to help combat homelessness with artificial intelligence.  

Angela Hoover, CEO of Andi, said her company is up for the challenge.  

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"A lot of what AI can do is step in with data-driven prevention and intervention with predicting homelessness and actually helping folks before they get to that point," Hover said.  

The idea to use AI comes from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said he'll seek help from AI companies to help fight homelessness.  

But Jennifer Friedenbach, the executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, said technology cannot fix this issue.  

"The robots are not building housing, they're not building shelter, and that's really where the energy needs to be put, permanent funding sources, the tech industry could help with that," Friedenbach said.  

Scott Budman has the full report in the video above. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

artificial intelligenceSan Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us