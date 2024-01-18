San Francisco reached all-time high for overdose deaths in 2023

More people died from an overdose in San Francisco in 2023 than any previous year.

The city recorded 806 overdose deaths last year.

The city distributed nearly 125,000 doses of nalaxone last year, which was also higher than any other year, according to Department of Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax.

"We worked hard in 2023 to save lives, and we will continue to do so in 2024," Colfax said. "We will continue to break down barriers to treatment because treatment works. We will maintain our strong focus on increasing treatment options and making them more accessible."

The public health department is asking for support in its work, calling on lawmakers to fund supervised drug consumption sites, increase access to methadone and boost investments in the behavioral health workforce.

Health leaders say more than 80% of the overdose deaths involved fentanyl. They are also keeping a close eye on xylazine, which was called a contributor to the overdose deaths. It is making the rounds and recognized for its more potent high.

Mayor London Breed will address substance abuse Thursday morning in a roundtable discussion highlighting Prop F.

The ballot measure will affect those enrolled in the city’s general assistance program.

In order to be eligible for assistance, which is up to $687 per month, individuals who are suspected of substance use would first have to undergo a drug screening.