San Francisco

100 firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in San Francisco apartment building

By Bay City News

SFFD

A fire burning in the Inner Sunset Tuesday night has been upgraded to 3 alarms and 100 firefighters are battling the blaze, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said at 9:16 p.m. 

At 8:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire said the fire was 2-alarm with "heavy fire" on the second floor of an three-story apartment complex at 1279 8th Ave and the 700 block of Irving Street. 

Captain Jonathan Baxter said there is also a hardware store involved in the fire as well as a shed behind the store. 

The fire scene was still active as of 9:30 p.m. and there are no reported injuries. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The SF Department of Emergency Management sent out an alert at 8:35 p.m. asking people to avoid the area and cautioning about travel delays. 

This is a developing story.

Local

San Francisco

IKEA to open store in struggling San Francisco downtown

San Jose

Tensions mount as San Jose city workers get ready to go on strike

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us