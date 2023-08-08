100 firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in San Francisco apartment building

A fire burning in the Inner Sunset Tuesday night has been upgraded to 3 alarms and 100 firefighters are battling the blaze, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said at 9:16 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., San Francisco Fire said the fire was 2-alarm with "heavy fire" on the second floor of an three-story apartment complex at 1279 8th Ave and the 700 block of Irving Street.

Captain Jonathan Baxter said there is also a hardware store involved in the fire as well as a shed behind the store.

The fire scene was still active as of 9:30 p.m. and there are no reported injuries.

The SF Department of Emergency Management sent out an alert at 8:35 p.m. asking people to avoid the area and cautioning about travel delays.

This is a developing story.

