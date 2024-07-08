San Francisco

Electric scooter sparks fire at residential building in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

SFFD

A fire on the fourth floor of a residential building in San Francisco left one person injured and three others displaced, firefighters said.

The blaze was reported at around 11:40 a.m. at 60 Leavenworth St. where firefighters were able to contain it to one unit of the residential structure.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The cause of the fire was an electric scooter charging inside the residence, the fire department said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us