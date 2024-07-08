Electric scooter sparks fire at residential building in San Francisco

A fire on the fourth floor of a residential building in San Francisco left one person injured and three others displaced, firefighters said.

The blaze was reported at around 11:40 a.m. at 60 Leavenworth St. where firefighters were able to contain it to one unit of the residential structure.

The cause of the fire was an electric scooter charging inside the residence, the fire department said.

No additional information was immediately available.

San Francisco Fire Department is on the scene of a working one-alarm structure fire at 60 Leavenworth St. at a four-story multi-residential over-commercial complex. We have a heavy fire on the fourth floor. Please avoid the area as we work to mitigate this one-alarm fire. At this… pic.twitter.com/pe0fqblxoV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 8, 2024