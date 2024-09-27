San Francisco API community hosts mayoral candiate townhall

The Asian Pacific Islander Council held a town hall on Thursday to learn how each of the five San Francisco mayoral candidates would address issues that directly impact the API community.

Each candidate was asked the same set of questions, covering topics ranging from affordable housing to food insecurity.

In the end, candidates were asked to address how they would achieve the vision of a supported and thriving API community.

The council is comprised of non-profits dedicated to ensuring API voices are represented in funding and policy.

Gia Vang has the full report in the video above.

Editor's Note: Gia Vang helped moderate the townhall.