San Francisco Approves Housing Project at Balboa Reservoir

"This project is a victory for San Francisco and our residents," Mayor London Breed said.

By Elizabeth Campos

After years of community engagement, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has approved a housing project at the Balboa Reservoir site.

Officials confirmed Wednesday that the newly approved project is part of Mayor London Breed's efforts to improve the housing situation in the city.

The new initiative includes the building on 1,100 new homes with 50% of them dedicated for affordable homes for families and essential workers, it includes open space, a 100-seat childcare center and a community meeting space.

The project will be located next to city college and will also include 150 units for educators.

"This project is a victory for San Francisco and our residents," Mayor London Breed said, "and will help make the City a more affordable place to live."

The Balboa Reservoir is located west of Twin Peaks in south-central San Francisco.

