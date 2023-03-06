City Holds Workshop to Help SF Business Owners With Awnings

San Francisco began trying to fix a complicated issue Monday that's literally been hanging over the heads of many small business owners.

Shop owners, especially those in Chinatown, were ordered to adjust or replace awnings immediately, after a flood of anonymous safety complaints.

In many cases, the businesses say they were given little warning and threatened with major fines.

NBC Bay Area’s Robert Handa explains that the city appears to have changed its tone and held a workshop to try and help.

