San Francisco

City Holds Workshop to Help SF Business Owners With Awnings

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco began trying to fix a complicated issue Monday that's literally been hanging over the heads of many small business owners.

Shop owners, especially those in Chinatown, were ordered to adjust or replace awnings immediately, after a flood of anonymous safety complaints.  

In many cases, the businesses say they were given little warning and threatened with major fines.

NBC Bay Area’s Robert Handa explains that the city appears to have changed its tone and held a workshop to try and help.

Watch the full report in video player above.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
