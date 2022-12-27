San Francisco Bakery Once Again Targeted by Burglars

A bakery owner in San Francisco’s Castro District says he's become an expert on the topic of crime. That’s because his business has come under attack repeatedly in the past few years, the latest being a brazen burglary Monday night.

Several thieves broke into Le Marais bakery on Sanchez Street and helped themselves.

“This time they took the entire POS, the register, the tablet, and the industrial safe from downstairs! They took that as well,” said owner Patrick Ascaso.

The business has been under siege with six vandalisms or burglaries in just the past three years.

“I was sad today, more than anything, almost on the verge of tears when I saw the place ransacked that way,” said Ascaso.

But on social media there was anger, some demanding more police. A mother and son who live a block away also weighed in.

“The way I see it, as long as the thieves think they can get away with this kind of thing, it’s going to keep on happening. That’s my two cents,” said Masten Peters of San Francisco.

“It worries me because a lot of this is going on around the neighborhood and it doesn’t feel like anything is being done about it,” said Karen Parker-Peters.

The Castro Merchants Association representing 200 neighborhood businesses, said yes to more police, but also something needs to be done if insurance companies jack up rates or drop businesses because of one or more insurance claims

“And this is where the city can give grants to burglarized companies to pay for façade replacements and broken awnings,” said Terrance Alan of the Castro Merchants Association.

Le Marais' owner said that despite the numerous attacks on his business, he’s staying right there.

He’d just like all the community groups and the city to figure out a safer way. In San Francisco.