San Francisco Supervisor Asks State Lawmakers to Introduce a Bill to Legalize Sex Work

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen introduced a resolution Tuesday that she believes will ultimately stop rampant prostitution in the Mission District.

She’s asking state lawmakers to introduce a bill to legalize sex work.

In a statement, Ronen admits those barriers along Capp Street, as well as ticketing, are imperfect and short-term.

She said it's time state lawmakers begin working on a long-term solution.

Last Friday, roadblocks went up between 18th and 22nd streets.

Santiago Lerma is Ronen’s legislative aid and he said they decided to put them up after seeing the growing problem firsthand.

“We observed bumper to bumper traffic. Probably 60 sex workers out there,” said Lerma.

There’s now also a heavier police presence. And so far, Lerma said it’s working.

“We received videos of children playing and riding bikes in areas that were last week occupied by pimps,” he said.

But Supervisor Ronen said the city needs a more concrete solution.

That’s why she urged state lawmakers to introduce legislation that would decriminalize and eventually legalize the sex trade, so it can be regulated.

“We want to make a space where we can take away this industry from a residential neighborhood, but also provide resources and make it a safe thing for people to do because they’re going to do it anyway,” said Lerma.

He said the response has been mixed after recent articles said the supervisor suggested setting up a “red light district.”

But he said that’s not the case.

“I think that red light district really triggered a lot of folks. So, we’re having to deal with that backlash,” said Lerma. “I just want to be clear that none of that was in effect. This is an urging to our state legislature to begin the conversation.”

As they wait for that conversation to begin, Lerma said Supervisor Ronen plans to continue other solutions, including adding a lieutenant to investigate ongoing activity on Capp Street.