San Francisco Board of Education Votes to Rename 44 Schools

The San Francisco School Board voted to rename 44 public schools Tuesday, a debate and decision that’s being followed across the country.

Those 44 schools whose namesakes are thought, by many, to have dishonorable legacies.

Some of the campuses impacted are: Lowell High, Lincoln High, Washington High, Roosevelt Middle, John Muir Elementary and Feinstein Elementary School.

Lincoln High because of his treatment of Native Americans and Feinstein Elementary because of a confederate flag issue while she was mayor.

These schools have until April to come up with a new name.