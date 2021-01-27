Education

San Francisco Board of Education Votes to Rename 44 Schools

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco School Board voted to rename 44 public schools Tuesday, a debate and decision that’s being followed across the country.

Those 44 schools whose namesakes are thought, by many, to have dishonorable legacies.

Some of the campuses impacted are: Lowell High, Lincoln High, Washington High, Roosevelt Middle, John Muir Elementary and Feinstein Elementary School.  

Lincoln High because of his treatment of Native Americans and Feinstein Elementary because of a confederate flag issue while she was mayor.

These schools have until April to come up with a new name.

