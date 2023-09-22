San Francisco burger joint hit again by burglars

A San Francisco restaurant owner says his burger joint has once again been hit by burglars.

The latest break-in at Uncle Boy’s in the Inner Richmond neighborhood happened overnight Wednesday.

"I get a call from about 7:30 in the morning from my cleaning crew and they inform me that glass has been broken from the front door and somebody looks like, they came in and cruised through the restaurant," Uncle Boy's owner John Espejo said.

Security video captured two burglars making their way inside.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I rushed myself back to Uncle Boy's to go check everything out. It turns out they were only able to get away with a speaker this time around," Espejo said.

Espejo said the speaker belonged to a worker. He added there was no cash to take because he had already stopped accepting cash after someone broke in last month and made off with about $2,000.

"After that happened, I decided not to replace that cash register box and just go cashless until all this stuff blows over," Espejo said. "It's just crazy dealing with burglaries everywhere. I'm hearing it from friends who own other businesses."

Espejo is now left trying to sort out all the extra challenges that seem to come with a small business these days.

"Definitely frustrating, maddening," he said. "I go through the different emotions of being angry, feeling lost about it, feeling a little hopeless about it and just not knowing what the solution is."

Espejo said even after all he's struggled through, he's not ready to give up on the City by the Bay.

"I will forever love San Francisco," he said. "I want to continue to be a productive part of the city because I feel San Francisco is one of the best cities in the world. Even though, it's losing some of its luster currently."