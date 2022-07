Four people waiting at a bus stop in San Francisco were hit by a car Monday.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in the Inner Sunset neighborhood.

Police said one car rear-ended another, sending it into the bus shelter where people were waiting.

All of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the drivers, but police said no one was arrested.