San Francisco businesses in APEC security zone raise concerns

As San Francisco prepares to host the biggest diplomatic event the city has seen in nearly 80 years, new questions are being raised about the damage it could do to local businesses.

When the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit comes to San Francisco next month, the city blocks surrounding Moscone Center will become part of a special security zone designated by the U.S. Secret Service. Within that zone, there's no shortage of businesses and several residential towers.

Everyone in those buildings will face significant security screening if they want to come and go during the weeklong event.

The Salvation Army runs a senior center and food relief operation in the security zone that serves more than 200 people. In a prepared statement, the managers of the center said they're not sure if they'll be able to keep the center open through that week.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Other businesses have also raised concerns about the massive event.

According to the SFMTA and the mayor's office, paratransit vans have been cleared by the Secret Service to operate inside the special security zone, but special arrangements may need to be made for each trip.

During Tuesday night's board of supervisors meeting, business owners within the security zone urged the city to set aside money to help reimburse businesses for any potential losses because of the event.

"While the world is watching, the city needs to show that it will support the pillars of our community in our time of need with as much vigor as it caters to the security and luxury of foreign dignitaries and CEOs," Metreon restaurant owner Manuel Ramirez said.

The board unanimously passed a non-binding resolution asking Mayor London Breed to set aside $10 million to help those businesses.