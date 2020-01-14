San Francisco

San Francisco Businesses Continue Closing Down

By Jean Elle

NBCUniversal, Inc.

High rent, labor costs, permit delays, declining street conditions and the shift to online shopping and dining are all taking a toll on San Francisco businesses.

One of those is Castro Café Flore, a main stay since 1973 that’s no longer open for daily businesses.

While elected officials are searching for solutions, some are supporting a vacancy tax on the March ballot.

Under Prop D, landlords who leave commercial space empty for more than 182 days, will be fined.

Voters say they will support plans aiming to bring vibrant neighborhoods back.

“I would definitely support that,” said San Francisco resident Dan Beaman. “Right now, they don't have incentive to fill it.”

According to a budget and legislative analyst study, the Castro and upper market had a 10% vacancy rate in 2017, up from 7% in 2015.

