San Francisco Chinatown Camera Store Targeted in Brazen Robbery

Some businesses in San Francisco's Chinatown are on edge after a brazen robbery.

The crime happened Monday afternoon at a camera shop on Grant Avenue.

Police said three men came into the store, smashed display counters, and stole cameras and equipment. The robbery also turned violent when people tried to stop the men.

At least two men were struck by possible pepper spray, police said. A salesman at the store said a neighbor who also tried to intervene was hit in the head with a hammer. The man who was hit in the head was taken to the hospital, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

"It never happens over here," camera shop salesman Domingo Ortiz said. "I've been working here since 1992 in Chinatown and nothing happened like what happened now. It's insecure right now."

San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects.