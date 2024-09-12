San Francisco Chinatown's night market inspires new events in community

The success of San Francisco Chinatown's night market is inspiring new events to move the community forward.

On Friday at the seventh night market of the year, a block party will take place in the iconic Waverly Place alley, in addition to the five-block night market on Grant Avenue.

Brandon Jew, chef and owner of Mister Jiu's, and Cynthia Huie, owner of On Waverly, take lots of pride in the community they grew up in and now they're hosting a party to continue to amplify the neighborhood. Both of their businesses are also on Waverly.

"Chinatown is a place to be so curious because there's so much to see and so much to wonder," Jew said.

Huie said Chinatown's monthly night market has grown beyond expectations and they just wanted to be a part of that success. On Friday, two blocks of Waverly Place will shut down for live music, arts and food. Huie said she wanted to create a space for community to come together while celebrating culture.

"Dreams of having Asian American bands coming onto the street and playing ... bringing your food from the night market in and finding place to spend time together in community would be lovely for that night," she said.

For Jew and Huie, it's not just about keeping traditions alive but reinventing ideas to move their community forward.

"I think of also the responsibility I have for the next generation to really show them the worth of Chinatown," Jew said.

Civic Joy Fund is one of the main sponsors behind the Waverly Block Party and Chinatown Night Markets. Founder Manny Yekutiel said big plans are underway to make San Francisco the night market city.

"There's more to come, stay tuned," he said.