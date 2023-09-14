San Francisco's Cliff House slated to reopen at the end of 2024

San Francisco's iconic Cliff House will reopen its doors next year after shutting down during the pandemic.

The National Park Service on Wednesday announced that Sutro Lands End Partners, LLC, signed a new 20-year lease. The goal is to reopen by the end of 2024.

The historic restaurant was open for more than 40 years but closed in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions and other issues.

Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group CEO Ryan Cole, one of the people behind the project, said the community will be invited to offer suggestions on what the new Cliff House should look like.

"We are looking at potentially doing community meeting or organization to be able to hear residents and hear what really is impactful for them," Cole said. "I know that we have set up a website. It's cliffhousefuture.com. You can go in and not only can you say what you want to see there, you can be on the signup list to hear what we're going to be doing and how we're going to be doing community outreach. We're hoping potentially even to get the option for you to be able to submit images of your past experiences at the Cliff House for us so we can really see the history come to life."

Aside from the restaurant, the site also includes a cafe, event space and a retail shop.

The new owners also plan to showcase local farms and serve food at different price points.