San Francisco coffee shop asks for the public's help to identify a person who broke in

Typically, the staff at Keiko's Coffee near St. Mary's Park in San Francisco is focused on coming up with their next creative latte. But right now, they're focused on recovering from a break-in.

Owner Daysi Leon said just before 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, she got an alert on her phone that someone had opened the door to the shop on Mission Street.

"I heard the alarm on my phone that the door was open, so by the time I got here, it was already broken into," Leon said.

She said the thief got in by breaking through the door.

Surveillance videos from Keiko's show a person going through the shop, then walking off with the register and cash.

Now, on top of making repairs and replacing equipment, this coffee shop says they have to deal with the emotional toll of this break-in.

"It's upsetting because it's something you’re building, you’re working your way up, and for them to just take it like that, it's upsetting," Leon said.

The owner has reported the break-in to San Francisco police. But Leon is also asking the public to speak up if they recognize the person in their surveillance video.

"You know it's not about the money, it’s the principle, that’s what upsets me the most," Leon said.

Leon opened Keiko's in December of 2023 and said owning a coffee shop has been a goal of hers. She is from Bolivia, where she said her love of coffee was developed. The shop is named after her granddaughter Keiko and features unique drinks like Nutella and ube lattes. This upcoming week, Leon is featuring a special drink in celebration of Bolivian Independence Day.

Despite the break-in, Leon is keeping the shop open while they continue repairing their front door.

"I hope somebody recognizes this person, so that way they can help us out or at least prevent other businesses, you know," Leon said.