SF to Hold Vigil to Honor Victims of Fatal Shooting at LGBTQ Club in Colorado Springs

The Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club is hosting a vigil Sunday to honor the victims of the fatal shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

The vigil is set to take place at 6 p.m. at the San Francisco Harvey Milk Plaza on Castro and Market streets.

Senator Scott Wiener took to Twitter to share information about the vigil and said it's purpose is "to show solidarity with everyone impacted by this massacre."

Vigil tonight at 6 in the Castro for the victims of the Club Q shooting & to show solidarity with everyone impacted by this massacre. pic.twitter.com/rtODvVVPtw — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 20, 2022

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Suzanne Ford, Interim Executive Director at San Francisco Pride released the following statement:

“Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance - a day where we should be honoring the lives and memory of trans people lost to senseless violence. Instead, we mourn the losses of yet another hate crime against our community.

Republicans always say this is not the time to politicize gun violence, but that's because they are complicit cowards to the gun lobby. These people should not have died in vain - this is the time to act.

We need true gun violence prevention now. But let's not stop there. Let's address the root of anti-LGBTQ+ violence. We need full equality. This is the time to memorialize their legacy by passing the Respect for Marriage Act.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also took to social media to express his feelings about the fatal shooting and said "Our hearts are with Colorado and all those impacted by this terrible tragedy."

The LGBTQ community has once again become victim to a horrifying attack, this time in Colorado Springs.



Hate is taught. This is what happens when it goes unchecked. We have to continue to push back.



Our hearts are with Colorado and all those impacted by this terrible tragedy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 20, 2022

The fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs left five people dead and 18 injured. Police have identified the suspect as a 22-year-old man. He was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes

More information on the event can be found here.