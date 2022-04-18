San Francisco

San Francisco Commemorates 1906 Earthquake

By Cierra Johnson

San Francisco Skyline
NBC Bay Area

The city of San Francisco is commemorating the anniversary of the infamous 1906 earthquake Monday.

City leaders and officials held a minute of silence to honor the lives lost to the 7.9 earthquake.

Folks gathered outside of Dolores Park to spray paint a fire hydrant that was monumental in 1906. The fire hydrant was one of the few that worked and saved many lives during that quake.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and former Mayor Willie Brown were at Lara Fountain early Monday morning to honor those who perished in the quake.

A moment of silence was held at around 5:11 a.m., the exact time the earthquake hit. One minute later at 5:12 a.m., sirens broke the moment of silence and music played honoring the city.

Officials and residents alike often talk about the fact that we don't know when the next big quake will hit.

To ensure you're prepared, here are some tips:

Are you prepared for the next big one?

