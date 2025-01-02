San Francisco community on edge following attack in New Orleans

San Francisco community members are on edge this week after an attack Wednesday in New Orleans left 15 dead and dozens more injured.

Earlier in the day, a driver in a pickup truck flying an ISIS flag, who officials said was "hell-bent on carnage," sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans' French Quarter, killing 15 and injuring 30. The act is being investigated as a New Year's Day terrorist attack.

Meanwhile in San Francisco, close to 10,000 people gathered at the Breakfast of Champions block party, and while the concern is usually that people get too intoxicated, the incident in New Orleans put the event's team on high alert.

San Francisco community members were on edge after an attack in New Orleans, LA, left 15 dead on Wednesday.

"God forbid that has to happen, but we have security measures in place," said Ahmad Shawa, Breakfast of Champions' director of security.

According to the FBI, the driver of the vehicle in New Orleans was dead after a shoot-out with police. Law enforcement officials said he has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar.

Louisiana law enforcement and the FBI said they don't believe he acted alone but did not add if it was part of a broader threat.

Frank Gasparovic from Walnut Creek was visiting New Orleans the day of the attack.

His hotel was just three blocks away from where it happened.

"It was a shock to learn of the attack," Gasparovic said. "We have not gone over there; we've been told to stay away."'

So far, the San Francisco Police Department has not issued any plans to change its security posture after the attack in New Orleans.

The tragedy unfolded the morning of the final night of Hanukkah, which is meant to dispel darkness and celebrate light.

Many gathered at Union Square, ready to watch the lighting of the eighth candle on the Menorah to close out the Jewish holiday.

The SFPD has maintained a high presence in Union Square for the past few months, and for the New Year holiday, the department said it stepped up deployment officers.

"Thank God we have had an incredible security detail here," said Rabbi Moshe Langer. "The city of San Francisco has been very supportive with making sure there’s police officers here."

Langer said he's hoping the end of the holiday will root the tragedy in the New Year.

"With what’s going on in the world today, the darkness that sometimes surrounds us," he said. "The only way to fight the darkness is with sharing light, sharing love."

Michael Leninger, a retired law enforcement officer and analyst, said people and departments should be on "high alert."

"Security plans should be revised and implemented appropriately across the country, regardless of the event," he said.