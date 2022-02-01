San Francisco District Attorney Backs Lawsuit Against Gun Companies

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is trying to help the Mexican government go after United States gun manufacturers. Boudin in his effort is joined by more than 25 district attorneys from across the United States.

The group wants a federal court to allow Mexico to sue United States gun manufacturers.

Mexico claims the manufacterers are liable for crimes committed with their weapons across the border.

The lawsuit also says gun makers are breaking Mexican laws by helping cartels get their hands on guns.