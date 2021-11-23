San Francisco District Attorney to Announce Charges in Union Square Retail Thefts

Charges in connection to last week's retail robberies and thefts in San Francisco's Union Square are expected to be announced Tuesday, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin, Supervisor Ahsha Safai and the San Francisco Police Department are scheduled to hold a 4 p.m. media briefing to discuss the charges. NBC Bay Area will hold a livestream of the press conference in this article, so check back and refresh this page to watch it.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The retail robberies and thefts at Union Square occurred Friday night.

At 8:10 p.m. Friday, a smash-and-grab robbery was reported at the Louis Vuitton store. In all, nine Union Square stores were hit and much of the crimes were caught on now-viral videos. Here's a list of stores targeted, according to police:

Louis Vuitton (233 Geary)

Burberry (Westfield Mall)

Bloomingdales (Westfield Mall)

Jin's Eyeglass (151 Powell)

Maxford's Jewelry (601 Kearny)

Yves Saint Laurent (801 Geary)

Walgreens (825 Market)

Fendi (195 Grant)

Hermes (125 Grant)

City officials said they will flood the area with police officers to prevent more crimes.

Similar crimes took place throughout the weekend at stores and malls across the Bay Area. Police have not said if the crimes are connected.