San Francisco drug arrest policy changes

Beginning July 3, people cited for drug use or possession for a second time in San Francisco will be taken to a specialized court called the “Community Justice Center.”

The center includes a courtroom and a social-service center that can refer people to drug treatment, mental health programs, and job training.

“We see death rates for overdose still rising, and so I do agree that this is the time that we need to be taking a stronger approach. Again, this is about getting people into help and we need to be doing that now,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

She said she made the policy change after receiving community feedback.