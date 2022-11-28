SF Restaurant Owners Concerned About Safety After Vandalism, Break-Ins

A well known San Francisco business has been vandalized and broken into for the second time.

Owners of El Faro, a Mexican fast food joint in the Mission District, are concerned about the state of the neighborhood.

"It just seems easier to get rid of than to keep fixing it and dealing with it and paying and paying and paying," explained Patricia Kocourek.

She said the restaurant was attacked recently by a man who, police later discovered, had been arrested for vandalizing this same establishment.

36-year-old Michael Rojas was arrested on a felony vandalism charge in September, and this week.

"I just don't want it to be somebody going out of their way to do this to us personally, or to my mom. She's been here forever," said Kocurek.

Her more, Raymunda Ramirez, said the man made it inside the restaurant and spent time there the firs time he attacked.

"He was in here, had some food. He might have taken a nap, there's a couch back there," added Kocourek. "I don't know how far back he went, if he went to the bathroom or office. He had time to look through every drawer to see if he found money."

The man police arrested following that attack, is the same man arrested last week after the most recent incident.

Koceurek said it's concerning to see the same person arrested.

"Maybe they have some sort of weird vendetta, hopefully not," se said.

Koceurek and her mother do not want to leave, but said if things continue to be challenging, they may have to.