San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm

After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week.

Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center to better coordinate between departments before, during and after the upcoming storm.

"We’re going to do everything we can to prepare, but we can’t control the weather," Breed said.

She said Saturday's rain exceeded what they were expecting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We were under the impression and notified by our National Weather Service that we can anticipate not even an inch of rain," Breed said. "In fact, what we saw within a 24-hour period was 5.5 inches of rain."

San Francisco officials held a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss how the city is preparing for another strong storm.

City officials are encouraging residents to avoid travel if necessary when the next storm rolls in.

"We do expect localized flooding and mudslides, downed trees and power lines to occur in San Francisco," said Mary Ellen Carrol with the Department of Emergency Management.

Crews will be clearing out storm drains 24/7 leading up to the storm. Officials want residents to call 311 for flooding issues and leave 911 for life-threatening emergencies.