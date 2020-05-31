San Francisco Enacts Curfew, Requests Extra Officers From Outside Agencies

San Francisco is enacting a strict curfew of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and will have about 200 officers from outside law enforcement agencies to help protect people and property, city officials said at an online news conference.

Mayor London Breed said that the curfew would remain in place "until we see the situation is under control" and said the vandalism, looting and violence that followed a largely orderly protest Saturday would not be tolerated.

"Stay home," was the advice of Police Chief William Scott, who said people other than exempt workers such as medical and transportation personnel would be subject to questioning and possible detention.

Breed said that while there was reluctance to request outside law personnel, "We have to make sure we are prepared so that what happened in our city doesn't happen tonight."

Scott said police made 10 felony arrests for looting Saturday and detained numerous other people. He said the department is working with the district attorney to enhance charges for those arrested for looting.

Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said that in addition to being overwhelmed with responses to fire calls, her department received more than 250 medical calls on Saturday, "many the result of violence."

"We don't want to be putting out dozens and dozens of fires a night," she said. "We don't want to be answering dozens and dozens of vandalism calls a night."

Breed requested the extra law personnel Saturday from the California Office of Emergency Services.

Scott said the officers would be from agencies around the region "who are able to come in a reasonable amount of time."

"If we stop you and ask where you're going, please understand we are doing our job," he said.

Officials did not have an overall estimate of damage done Saturday night.

Karin Flood, executive director of the Union Square Business Improvement District said damage in that commercial area was "in the millions" and that 25 to 30 stores were entered and looted. She also said there is unspecified damage from vandalism and a fire that was set in the Westfield Center.

"San Francisco's Union Square has long been the celebratory heart of our City and also played witness to many historic moments and protests. Last night's vandalism and looting has broken that heart," Flood said in an announcement. "We were already on our knees but just beginning to get up from COVID. This has knocked us down again. All San Franciscans - peace officers and citizens - understand how to take part in peaceful demonstrations in ways that move us forward, not backward. Last night was not one of those times. But, as always, we will pick ourselves up."

Breed expressed appreciation to those who protested in a non-violent manner.