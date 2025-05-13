‘SF is a safe and fun place': Business owners look to bring entertainment back to the city

The announcement of the Grateful Dead's return to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park later this summer is the latest move in an all-out push to bring the city back, and bring people back to the city.

"We've got Dead and Company coming to San Francisco. It's gonna drive not only arts and culture, but it's going to drive tourism and revenue for our small businesses,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie.

The mayor made his announcement at the annual Nightlife and Entertainment Summit.

Many of the attendees were bar, restaurant and club owners.

Organizers of the summit said that just the attendance alone Monday, which was about the same as pre-pandemic, was an indicator of how the San Francisco entertainment industry is on the rebound.

People said there's plenty to celebrate in the city lately after years of struggles -- crime is down and big events, like conventions, are up.

And the city's series of night events like First Thursdays and new nighttime Entertainment Zones are helping keep people playing in the city as they return to the office.

But local business owners also said the legendary city is still suffering from an image problem.

"I think we need to get the messaging out to the world that San Francisco is a safe and fun place where you can come, have a good time, bring your family, we'll party,” said Michelle Delany, owner of 111 Mina Gallery.

And even with all the efforts to pump up nightlife in San Francisco, some believe it's still pretty limited on the days without a special event.

"When I talk to my fellow restaurant and venue owners, they would be down to be open later, but they're seeing a drop off in a number customers as the hours get later, so it's a bit of a chicken or the egg thing,” said Manny Yekutiel, owner of Manny’s Café.

The good news is the city is still expanding its roster of summer fun -- Including the popular night markets.

There are about 11 a month across the city and more conventions are returning too.