San Francisco to create new entertainment zones aimed at supporting small businesses

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Monday announced legislation that would create five new "entertainment zones" intended to support small businesses.

The entertainment zones temporarily shutter streets to vehicles to increase foot traffic for public events, which in turn boost sales for local stores.

"Our city's recovery depends on neighborhoods, people and bringing joy and life back to our streets--block by block," Lurie said. "That's what entertainment zones do, and that's why we are excited to be creating five new ones."

The five zones would be on:

Valencia Street, between 16th Street and 21st Street

Pier 39 on Ellis Street, between Stockton Street and Powell Street

Folsom Street, between Seventh Street and Eighth Street

Yerba Buena Lane between Market Street and Mission Street

Jessie Square

The city's previous creation of entertainment zones has led to popular events, such as Oktoberfest on Front in September 2024, Nightmare on Front Street in October 2024, the Let's Glow Block Party in December 2024, and St. Pat's on Front last month; together, they drew more than 21,000 attendees, according to a press release from the mayor's office. Businesses that participated -- including Schroeder's, Harrington's Bar & Grill and Royal Exchange -- reported increases in sales between 700% and 1,500%, continued the release.

"The emergence of entertainment zones is reshaping our city into a dynamic destination where lively street events are becoming a cornerstone," said Sarah Dennis Phillips, Office of Economic and Workforce Development executive director. "Building on the proven success of past gatherings, we're seeing a clear appetite for these communal experiences, which are energizing our community and providing vital support to our business sector."