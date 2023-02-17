Arraignment Scheduled for Suspect in Deadly San Francisco Home Explosion, Fire

The man accused in a deadly home explosion and fire in San Francisco's Sunset District is expected in court for an arraignment hearing Friday.

Darron Price, 53, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse, according to the district attorney's office.

Friday's hearing is scheduled after Price's public defender requested an arraignment hearing Wednesday be pushed back to review materials in the case. Price did not say a word in Wednesday's court appearance.

Public defender Sierra Villaran has said Price will be pleading not guilty to all charges and she will be asking the judge to release Price on bail.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators sifting through the rubble of the destroyed home on 22nd Avenue found evidence of illegal narcotics manufacturing, according to the district attorney's office.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said they will fight to keep Price in jail, saying he poses a public risk.