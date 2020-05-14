San Francisco

San Francisco Facing $1.7 Billion Budget Deficit Over Next 2.5 Years

By Bay City News

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Aerial view of urban skyline of San Francisco, California from Mission Delores Park, January 26, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

San Francisco is facing a $1.7 billion deficit over the next two and a half years without even considering emergency response spending on the coronavirus, the mayor's office announced Wednesday. 

The deficit is the result of the pandemic and the emergency response spending will likely increase the deficit beyond $1.7 billion. 

City officials said they must close a shortfall of $250 million this year. The projected shortfall over the following two years is $1.5 billion. 

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Calls for Unity Amid Pandemic

coronavirus 2 hours ago

San Mateo County and San Francisco Businesses to Reopen

That amount could increase if residents continue to be exposed to the virus and a slow recovery from the pandemic begins after late 2020.

Expected emergency spending on the coronavirus for the current fiscal year is about $375 million. Portions of the city's expenses will be paid for by federal and state money, but both future costs and reimbursements are uncertain, the mayor's office said. 

Mayor London Breed said the city has taken a "significant economic hit." She said more than 100,000 residents are applying for unemployment.

"We are in for a long hard road," she said in a statement. "This is going to require a lot of tough choices and creative solutions."

The city's budget process has been delayed because of the health emergency. Revised budget instructions will be given to city department's next week, and Breed will introduce to the Board of Supervisors by June 1 a balanced interim budget. 

A proposed balanced budget will be given to the Board of Supervisors by Aug. 1 with the board reviewing, amending and adopting the budget by Sept. 30.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoEconomy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us