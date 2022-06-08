San Francisco

San Francisco Family Hopes Boudin Recall Will Bring Justice to Man Fatally Shot in 2021

By Yomara Lopez

San Francisco voters have spoken and they want District Attorney Chesa Boudin out. For the Lopez family – it means hope. 

“By removing him we are hoping to get justice for my brother,” said Carlos Flores.

On May 14 2021, his brother, Jose Antonio Vergara López, was walking out of a liquor store when he was fatally shot in the face. 

A 17-year-old suspect was booked on murder charges, but Flores said Boudin refused to treat the suspect as an adult.

“Pretty much they told us he was going to be sentenced as a minor,” said Flores.

He added that now that Boudin is on his way out, he’s hoping changes will be made to give other families the justice they say Vergara López deserves.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocrimechesa boudinSan Francisco District Attorney's Office
