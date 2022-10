San Francisco leaders will kick off Filipino American History Month at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mayor London Breen will lead a celebration with this year's theme: Reflection. Resilience. Reinvention.

The in-person event is open to the public and will take place at City Hall.

NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero-Saab will join the Golden State Warriors' hype man Franco Finn in hosting the celebration.