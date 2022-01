The San Francisco Fire Department Chief, Jeanine Nicholson, tested positive for COVID-19.

Nicholson got the positive result Monday, the department said, adding that her symptoms have been mild so far and she's working from home.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Nicholson was touring fire stations across the city over the Christmas weekend.

The department has seen an increase in COVID cases in recent weeks due to the spread of omicron.